Headlines
Second suspect arrested in Greenville fatal shooting
ECU Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales at athletic events
Rocky Mount Police investigating homicide on Long Avenue
Viewers deprived of important news following DIRECTV’s removal of Nexstar stations
“First Alert Weather Day”: A slow moving front will deliver strong/severe storms today!
Latest Videos
US Coast Guard takes down drug-smuggling sub on high seas
Local church builds new handicap ramp
New ferry to Bear Island
Stop Summer Hunger
Online Originals
Top Stories
Three charged in armed robbery at Rocky Mount gas station
ECU changes bag policies for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
NC announces 2019-2020 eligibility requirements for free meals at school
Proposed North Carolina gaming commission OK’d by House
UPDATE: Missing Havelock woman found safe
New sign in Beaufort to honor astronaut killed in Challenger explosion
Grifton men charged with selling cocaine, marijuana, alcohol from home
N.C. teacher shortages, assaults on police addressed in new laws
Pitt County residents question lawmakers about state budget
Local church builds new handicap ramp
9OYS Living Local
9OYS Living Local: Pitt County Brew & ‘Cue Trail
9OYS Living Local: North Carolina Estuarium Center
9OYS Living Local: Swan Quarter ferry system
North Carolina
Three charged in armed robbery at Rocky Mount gas station
ECU changes bag policies for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
NC announces 2019-2020 eligibility requirements for free meals at school
Proposed North Carolina gaming commission OK’d by House
NC hospital official’s email tells State Health Plan leaders to ‘burn in hell’
National
Flynn’s absence leaves hole at trial of ex-business partner
US Coast Guard takes down drug-smuggling sub on high seas
Epstein finances to be kept secret ahead of bail hearing
Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school
AP: Public unions see only modest decline after court ruling
Interactive Radar
WNCT-TV