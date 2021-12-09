10 best Christmas flicks that will make you feel like a kid again

Macaulay Culkin wasn’t the only (mostly) unknown actor considered for a part in “Home Alone.” (Credit: AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

One of the best parts of the holidays is the time spent with those you love binge-watching Christmas movies and sipping festive drinks, whether it be hot chocolate or something more adult.

Time to get your family into matching pajamas and curl up on your sofa because these 10 classic flicks are sure to melt your heart and make you feel like a kid again.

Home Alone & Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Memorable Quote: “How many fingers am I holding up, Marv? Mmhmm…eight?

A Christmas Story

Memorable Quote: “Well, what is it? it’s a leg!”

The Polar Express

Memorable Quote: “The first gift of Christmas!”

Jingle All the Way

Memorable Quote: “Where’s your Christmas spirit?”

Miracle on 34th Street

Memorable Quote: “You were right Mommy Mr. Kringle is Santa Claus.”

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Memorable Quote: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.”

Elf

Memorable Quote: “DAD!, I walked all day and night to find you.”

It’s a Wonderful Life

Memorable Quote: “I’m shaking the dust of this crummy little town off my feet, and I’m gonna see the world!”

White Christmas

Memorable Quote: “The best things happen while you’re dancing.”

How the Grinch stole Christmas

Memorable Quote: “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”