Best (aren’t they all) holiday parades in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year to celebrate the holidays with your loved ones.

Eastern North Carolina has lots to offer when it comes to events to celebrate, including Christmas parades. We’ve already had several that have happened, the most recent in La Grange. A number of parades are scheduled for this weekend and beyond.

Here’s a list of some of the holiday parades in the ENC area.

Thursday

Ayden Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Atlantic Beach’s 15th annual “Light Up the Night” Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Maysville Christmas Parade & BBQ Plates, 9 a.m.

Mount Olive Christmas Parade, 9:30 a.m. (Watch live here)

Washington Christmas Parade, 11 a.m.

Beaufort Christmas Parade, 1 p.m.

Greenville Jaycees’ Parade, 5 p.m.

Kinston Christmas Parade, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Winterfest, 11 a.m.

New Bern’s Downtown Christmas Parade, 3 p.m.

Sunday

Newport Christmas Parade, 3 p.m.

December 11

Havelock Christmas Parade, 10 a.m.

Havelock Drive-Through Santa Claus Parade, 5 p.m.

Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, 2 p.m.

