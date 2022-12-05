GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the wonderful (and most expensive) time of year when it comes to shopping for electronics for that special someone at Christmas.
We have compiled the list of best electronics worth the money.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
For those who require good sound quality.
For the readers, you know and love.
KODAK Luma Mini Pocket Projector
For the film major.
For your outdoor patio.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
For the coffee lover.
Backbone Mobile Gaming Controller
For the gamer.
For the trendsetter.
For hydration.
For the kids at heart.
For the forgetful.