GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sometimes men are hard to shop for. They’ll say “I don’t want anything for Christmas” or “I don’t know what I want.”

We’re here to help take the guesswork out of Christmas presents for the men in your life this year. Because we all know he really does want something.

A cooling weighted blanket will help the anxious or insomnia-induced. The weight is supposed to make sleep come quicker while the cooling effect keeps you from getting too warm.

Help your guy out with these fashionable whisky glasses by Huckberry. Entertain in style with this topographic impression.

Everyone deserves a bidet. Ensure maximum cleanness by gifting your loved one this Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet. It simply attaches to your own toilet seat.

For the “Star Wars” lover, get this coffee table book that chronicles the history of “Star Wars” from The Times. You can personalize it to make the gift a little extra special.

A drone is always a cool gift to give. This drone from Pontensic is a good gift for people new to drones.

For the man on the go, get this YETI Rambler. It holds 14 ounces and has a double-walled vacuum-insulated body.

For the fun of it, get this steak brander from Willams-Sonoma. This is for the man who seems to have everything.