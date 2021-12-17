Best last-minute Christmas gifts for him and her

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Didn’t give yourself quite enough time to get all your shopping done? Here are some gifts that you can snag with minimal effort, including a bunch that don’t require any pesky shipping time.

Entertainment

Amazon.com | Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks (4 Pairs, Red, Blue, Green, Purple): Flatware

The lights can be turned on or off with a button at the top. The chopsticks also come with new batteries and a stopper included. If the batteries go out, you can replace them with 3 x LR41 camera batteries.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child 6-Inch LED Mood Light Lamp

Adorable desk lamp so The Force will be with them even during the most stressful of work days.

Itty-Bitty Marquee: Light It Up!

A tiny light-up marquee to write inspirational phrases to themselves on.

Kitchen Ware

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Uses include a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. Features 14 smart programs, like soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, sauté/simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual and pressure cook.

George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill

Goggles for the onion Cryer in your life

These admittedly ugly goggles have a foam seal, which means your eyes will be completely protected while you chop onions. No more crying.

Wine Glass Set

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Electronics

Tile Pro

Perfect for that person who loses their keys!

HidrateSpark PRO

Looking for a way to drink more water during the day? Then consider a smart water bottle that links to an app on your phone, then lights up to remind you to drink. The app will monitor your water intake so you can be sure you’re staying hydrated.

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router

Anyone working from home could use a Wi-Fi boost, and this mesh router works to provide faster coverage to every corner of your home.

BOREAD Multi Ports USB Charging Station

Take your charging station to the next level with this multiport station where you can plug in up to five devices. Each device sits in its own slot while it’s being charged so the cords don’t get tangled.