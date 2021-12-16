Best part of waking up: Here’s the highest-rated breakfast restaurants to check out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions.

American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Greenville on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#13. Seahorse restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Stantonsburg rd, Greenville, NC

#12. Sonic Drive-In

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 1907 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858

#11. Villedge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 207 SW Greenville Blvd Hilton Hotel, Greenville, NC 27834-6907

#10. Great Harvest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2803 South Evans Sreet Suite 100, Greenville, NC 27834

#9. Harvey’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 823 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-3739

#8. Waffle House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858-5712

#7. Waffle House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 820 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-3740

#6. Egg Yolk Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813

#5. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 710 Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6715

#4. GK Cafe and Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3197 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858-4203

#3. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 Greenville Blvd SE Ste 100, Greenville, NC 27858-6761

#2. Peaden’s Grill & Cafeteria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 2399 N Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-8139

#1. The Scullery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 431 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27858-1835

