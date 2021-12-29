Best places to celebrate New Year’s in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Say goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022.

You can ring in the new year in North Carolina with some of these events happening around the state this Friday.

New’s Years Block Party, New Bern

New Bern will be hosting its 4th annual New Year’s Block Party in downtown New Bern on Friday. All the activities will be held at the corner of Craven and Pollock Streets, in front of City Hall. Admission to the event is free. All the activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Some of the activities will include a Kids Fun Zone, food trucks, family-friendly activities and much more. Live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. with your favorite tunes playing throughout the evening.

A Night Circus, a New Year’s Eve Spectacular, Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville is proud to announce the inaugural event, “Night Circus: A District New Year’s Eve Spectacular,” free of charge to the public. The family-friendly event will be bringing the magic of a traveling circus to Festival Park on New Year’s Eve. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. with a variety of roving carnival-like performances designed to delight all the senses. There will also be musical performances from Coolio, Rob Base, C&C Music Factory and more.

New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop

The New Year’s Eve Pickle in Mount Olive will make its official drop into 2022 on the campus of the University of Mount Olive. The pickle drops at 7 p.m. sharp. Fireworks will begin shortly after the pickle drop. Free pickles courtesy of Mt. Olive Pickle will also be available. Food trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m.

Downtown Morehead City

Mark December 31 for Downtown Countdown complete with music, face painting, fireworks, and the infamous Crab Pot Drop. Festivities start at 5 p.m. around Big Rock Fountain and end with the crab pot drop and fireworks at 6 p.m.

Emerald Drop Countdown, Greenville

Greenville’s celebration of New Year’s Day is back after not being held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event will feature live entertainment from The After Party Experience, food trucks, a photo booth and the Emerald Drop Countdown to fireworks to ring in the new year.