Best places to go ice skating in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Who says that you must live up North to enjoy all the pleasures of ice skating.

If you don’t mind a little bit of a drive, here in North Carolina, there are plenty of places to enjoy all the festivities with family and friends.

Here is a list of some of the places that you go:

Whitewater Center

Located in Charlotte, the Whitewater Center’s ice rink has grown over 24,000 square feet. This year, it includes two ice trails and two free skate zones. The new trail addition extends access further into the Upper Pond towards the pump house and provides a brand new experience for guests. Centered in the converted pond is an on-ice Airstream serving hot and cold beverages when guests need a skate break.

Carolina Ice Zone

Known as a place in Greenville where people locally can play ice hockey, it’s also a place where you can enjoy skating. Plus, you won’t have to drive outside the area. There are sessions five days a week where the public can pay to skate. There’s also the option for private ice rentals. Check out their website for public skating schedules and pricing.

Extreme Ice Center

It’s the second of two places in the Charlotte area to go ice skating. Whether you’re looking at a one-time event or additional visits, there’s lots of details on how you can take part. It’s also a good place to check out for church or other group events.

Polar Ice House

There are several places in the Triangle to choose from, including Wake Forest, Garner, Cary and Raleigh. Each facility has details about public skating and learning how to skate.

Cary | Wake Forest | Raleigh | Garner

Other places to check out

The Rink, Raleigh

Piedmont Winterfest

Greensboro Ice House

Wilmington Ice House

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Orange County SportsPlex