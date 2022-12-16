GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are big on hosting festivities.
From the cookies and candies to the unique finger foods and meal sides, Christmas is a time for eating … along with getting and giving presents.
In addition to using Grandma’s special recipe, here are ten festive recipes to supplement your dinner parties. Your guests and hosts will thank you.
- Technically not a food, these Peppermint Bark Shots will have your guests feeling jolly.
- Grinch Sugar Cookies for when you have an overabundance of green food dye.
- Bring Greece to your holiday party with this Spanakopita recipe.
- These cranberry meatballs and sausages will be a crowd favorite.
- Taste of Home’s roasted chicken and brie holly mini bites will look like a decoration on their own.
- Instead of figgy pudding, make these candied bacon-wrapped figs.
- Or, if you are not a fig person, opt for these bacon chestnut wraps.
- Get creative and make these Santa-deviled eggs.
- A pimento cheese ball will make you a favorite at any party.
- This list could not be finished without the classic muddy buddy recipe (or puppy chow).