GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year when there’s so much pressure to participate in holiday activities.

But what about when you just want to curl up on your couch, under a warm blanket, and watch a movie? WNCT has compiled the perfect list just for you.

Klaus

“A true selfless act always sparks another.” – Klaus

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

“No one should be alone on Christmas.” — Cindy Lou Who

Home Alone

” Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” – Gangster Johnny.

A Christmas Story

“I triple-dog-dare ya!” – Schwartz

Elf

“So, good news…I saw a dog today.” – Buddy

The Polar Express

“Caribou crossing?!” – Conductor

Christmas With The Kranks

“Never say hickory honey ham to me again.” – Nora Krank

Love Actually

“There was more than one lobster present at the birth of Jesus?” — Karen

The Princess Switch

“Christmas should be about love.” – Lady Margaret Delacourt

Die Hard

“Yeah. I got invited to a Christmas party by mistake. Who knew?” – John McClane