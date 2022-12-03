GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year when there’s so much pressure to participate in holiday activities.
But what about when you just want to curl up on your couch, under a warm blanket, and watch a movie? WNCT has compiled the perfect list just for you.
Klaus
“A true selfless act always sparks another.” – Klaus
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas
“No one should be alone on Christmas.” — Cindy Lou Who
Home Alone
” Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” – Gangster Johnny.
A Christmas Story
“I triple-dog-dare ya!” – Schwartz
Elf
“So, good news…I saw a dog today.” – Buddy
The Polar Express
“Caribou crossing?!” – Conductor
Christmas With The Kranks
“Never say hickory honey ham to me again.” – Nora Krank
Love Actually
“There was more than one lobster present at the birth of Jesus?” — Karen
The Princess Switch
“Christmas should be about love.” – Lady Margaret Delacourt
Die Hard
“Yeah. I got invited to a Christmas party by mistake. Who knew?” – John McClane