Five best Christmas dessert and snack recipes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone loves a good dessert and snack recipe, especially around the holidays.

It’s time to get out your fanciest dinner plates and napkins. While prepping those tasty charcuterie boards and whipping up delicious desserts and thinking of what’s next here are some sweet and savory recipes!

WNCT’s 31 Best Days of Christmas

Holiday Cake Mix Bars

It only takes a few simple ingredients and is super easy that a caveman could do it. No, but seriously though, these bars are all-around scrumptious. They bake up soft on the outside and chewy on the inside and won’t take too much of your time away from wrapping gifts and decorating. Click here for more information.

Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Dip

This recipe is perfect if you need a last-minute dessert dip to get your party going, pumped and ready for the evening festivities. Graham crackers go well with this dip and/or apples if you’re feel like being a bit healthy. Cheesecake dip is an indulgent treat to please a crowd. Click here for more information.

Peppermint Oreo Bark

If you love all things mint chocolate, this Oreo peppermint bark will satisfy your cravings. What makes this treat so great is the Oreo crust and not just the traditional brownies you would get from your granny’s house. There are only five ingredients: butter, peppermint Oreos, semi-sweet chocolate, white chocolate and crushed peppermints. Click here for more information.

Holiday Appetizer Snack Board

What’s more festive than a holiday snack board? if you love a good variety of sweet and savory appetizers, this one is sure to make your tummy jolly. It is loaded with a little bit of this and that from chocolate-covered pretzels to creamy prosciutto crackers. Click here for more information.

Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites

These maple-covered sweet potato and bacon bites are so yummy for everyone to enjoy! Only eight ingredients are required to make this delightful recipe. Just be sure that bacon is thoroughly cooked and potatoes are super soft. Click here for more information.

“The most treasured things passed down from generation to generation are the family recipes.”

-Robert St. John