Got a sweet tooth? Best-rated dessert shops in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoor time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Greenville, North Carolina on Tripadvisor.

1 / 5Tripadvisor

#5. Confection Connection

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 637 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5814

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 5Tripadvisor

#4. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1856 West Arlington Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27834

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 5Tripadvisor

#3. Cold Stone Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: not available

– Address: 518 Greenville Blvd SE Ste G, Greenville, NC 27858-6740

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 5Tripadvisor

#2. Duck Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 420 Arlington Boulevard Suite A, Greenville, NC 27858

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 5Tripadvisor

#1. Krispy Kreme

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 300 E Tenth St, Greenville, NC 27858

– Read more on Tripadvisor