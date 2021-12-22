Highest-rated cheap eats in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Greenville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#25. Ernie’s Famous Subs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 911 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-3730

#24. Moe’s Southwest Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 610 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813

#23. Hibachi Xpress

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Japanese

– Address: 2414 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834-7210

#22. El Azador

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 1200 N Greene St, Greenville, NC 27834-1418

#21. Harvey’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Address: 823 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-3739

#20. Warren’s Hot Dogs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 1938 N Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-1135

#19. Peaden’s Grill & Cafeteria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2399 N Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-8139

#18. Speedy Wok

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 4320 E 10th St Ste E, Greenville, NC 27858-0838

#17. Ninja Hibachi Express

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Address: 604 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6824

#16. Parkers Barbecue Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 2020 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858-4103

#15. Wings Over Greenville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Fast Food

– Address: 1400 Charles Blvd Ste 900, Greenville, NC 27858-4411

#14. Michaelangelos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 3040 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27834-3176

#13. Noodles & Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Address: 3030 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834

#12. Denny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 808 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834

#11. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 4420 E 10th St Ste 126, Greenville, NC 27858-0925

#10. Mike’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 810 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858-3502

#9. Sakura Asian Express

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Address: 3209 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-6718

#8. RJ’s Famous Chicken, BBQ and Ribs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 2518 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-5021

#7. La Ribera Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 658 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858-5837

#6. GK Cafe and Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 3197 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858-4203

#5. Bateeni Grill & Caffe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Address: 1868 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-5704

#4. Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 805 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834-3149

#3. Sup Dogs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 213 E 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858-1821

#2. Christy’s Euro Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 301 S Jarvis St, Greenville, NC 27858-2424

#1. Parkers Barbecue Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 3109 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-6716

