Best-rated Mexican restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diets. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Greenville, North Carolina?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#8. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 610 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858

#7. Moe’s Southwest Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 610 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813

#6. El Azador

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 N Greene St, Greenville, NC 27834-1418

#5. Mi Cabana Mexican Restaurant #2

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2231 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-7529

#4. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 4420 E 10th St Ste 126, Greenville, NC 27858-0925

#3. Chico’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 521 Cotanche St, Greenville, NC 27858-2349

#2. La Ribera Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 658 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858-5837

#1. Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6965

