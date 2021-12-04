Best-rated restaurants in Greenville to check out, according to Tripadvisor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Sakura Asian Express

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 3209 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-6718

#29. Chico’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 521 Cotanche St, Greenville, NC 27858-2349

#28. La Ribera Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 658 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858-5837

#27. Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6965

#26. Winslow’s Deli, Tavern and Market

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 W 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858-1822

#25. Shogun

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 E Arlington Blvd Ste F, Greenville, NC 27858-7852

#24. Wasabi 88

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1605 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-4138

#23. E C Pho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 703 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858-5103

#22. Mellow Mushroom Greenville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2020 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

#21. Kasturi Indian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2205 W Arlington Blvd Ste B, Greenville, NC 27834-7529

#20. GK Cafe and Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3197 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858-4203

#19. The Rickhouse American Provisions and Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 710 Red Banks Rd A, Greenville, NC 27858-7853

#18. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 720 Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834

#17. Luna Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 632 S Pitt St Suite 100, Greenville, NC 27834-3159

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858

#15. Nino’s Cucina Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 511 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5736

#14. Bateeni Grill & Caffe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 1868 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-5704

#13. Sup Dogs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 213 E 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858-1821

#12. Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 805 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834-3149

#11. Tokyo Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3525 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-7018

#10. Starlight Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 104 W 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858-1822

#9. Parkers Barbecue Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 3109 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-6716

#8. Dickinson Avenue Public House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 703 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834-3147

#7. Cafe Duo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 Red Banks Rd suite C, Greenville, NC 27858-5734

#6. Basil’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1675 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-4138

#5. Christy’s Euro Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 301 S Jarvis St, Greenville, NC 27858-2424

#4. Villa Verde

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2247 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-7529

#3. The Scullery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 431 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27858-1835

#2. a Tavola! Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813

#1. Cinnamon Bistro

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (246 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 419 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27858-1835

