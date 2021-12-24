Hungry? Here’s the best-rated places to grab brunch in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds.

An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina on Tripadvisor.

#13. Winslow’s Deli, Tavern and Market

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 W 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858-1822

#12. IHOP

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 3010 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27834-6939

#11. Egg Yolk Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813

#10. Waffle House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 820 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-3740

#9. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 Greenville Blvd SE Ste 100, Greenville, NC 27858-6761

#8. Waffle House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858-5712

#7. Starlight Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 104 W 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858-1822

#6. GK Cafe and Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3197 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858-4203

#5. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 710 Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6715

#4. Harvey’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 823 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-3739

#3. Cinnamon Bistro

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (246 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 419 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27858-1835

#2. Cafe Duo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 Red Banks Rd suite C, Greenville, NC 27858-5734

#1. The Scullery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 431 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27858-1835

