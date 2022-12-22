GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The shopping days for Christmas are getting to be fewer and fewer. However, we have lots and lots of gift ideas for the children on your list.

We know there are a lot of choices out there. Hopefully, our list of ideas will help make the decision easier. Have no fear this year on what to give your child, niece/nephew, etc. We have got you covered. Here are the ten best products to check out.

For babies:

Playskool Poppin’ Pals will keep your baby entertained by fine-tuning their motor skills.

This Oombee Cube will keep your baby busy.

For toddlers and preschoolers:

LeapFrog Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot is perfect for the little ones who want to follow you into the kitchen.

It will be a present for you, too, to see how adorable they look in these Superhero capes.

Elementary school age:

Tired of reading the same story a thousand times to your child? Well, this Yoto Player will read them to sleep for you. Depending on which pack you choose, Disney or starter, you can get a crackling fire sound and kids’ radio.

This precious playhouse by Tiny Land is a pre-made tent that comes with string lights.

Middle school age:

E-Blox‘s build-your-own sound machine will foster an appreciation for STEM.

Loopdedoo’s friendship bracelet-making kit will have them enjoying a hobby. Bonus: you might get a bracelet made, too.

Preteens:

Fujifilm Instax Square is perfect for the aspiring photographer in your life.

A classic go-to pair of sunglasses are key to any outfit, even a tween’s.