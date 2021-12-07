The best local pizza restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.

Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Greenville, on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#6. Marabella Old World Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1898 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834-7003

#5. Michaelangelos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3040 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27834-3176

#4. Mellow Mushroom Greenville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2020 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

#3. Basil’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1675 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-4138

#2. Luna Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 632 S Pitt St Suite 100, Greenville, NC 27834-3159

#1. a Tavola! Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813