GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Christmas time again. This year, don’t wait to get the important women in your life a gift. WNCT has compiled the best presents for women in 2022.

For the beauty lover, get the Allure subscription box. It ships every month and includes 5-8 makeup or skincare items. Available in 3-, 6- or 12-month gift sizes.

With over 300,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this Revlon One-Step Volumizer is sure to be a hit. An affordable option for an at-home professional style blowout, this volumizer will please any hair-care-loving woman.

No one can go wrong by gifting a pair of cozy slippers in the winter season. The Ugg Scuffette is made with water-resistant suede and lined with genuine shearling.

For those who are making their New Year’s resolutions about health, the Fitbit Charge 5 is perfect. This Fitbit has a built-in GPS, sleep tracker, stress manager and so much more.

Everyone has a book lover in their life. For your book worm, get this Kindle Paperwhite. Available in 8G or 16G, there is plenty of space for a giant library in one tablet. Its features include warm light, waterproof and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

For wine lovers out there, get them this Oster Electric Wine Opener. The wine mom in your life will thank you. It even includes a foil cutter.

Get the Five Minute Journal for the woman who wants to practice mindfulness this coming year. This journal promises to allow you to “appreciate your life more” through just five minutes of journaling a day.