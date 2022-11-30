GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Yuletide crooner Andy Williams says it best.

“Happy holiday” and “It’s the holiday season” describes how the next month will be not only in Eastern North Carolina but around the state, country and world.

It’s time to celebrate the most magical time of year. From the parades to the lights, shopping and even ways to take a break from all the hustle and bustle, we’ve developed a way to help you enjoy the next month.

Every day through New Year’s Eve, we’ll have a different story each day to help you prep for the holidays. We kicked things off early with our annual list of Christmas parades coming up in ENC.

So check back here each day for a new story or just look for it to be published at WNCT.com.