GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — One of the best gifts for the self-care obsessed is skincare and lots of it.

Maybe it’s skincare for a loved one or a treat-yourself moment. Either way, skincare lovers would be glad to find new cleansers, moisturizers and scrubs under the tree from their favorite brands. WNCT consulted BestReviews to compile a list of the best skin-care gifts.

To soothe and hydrate skin while cleansing, the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser removes dirt and makeup without irritating wind-blown cheeks. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, non-comedogenic and non-drying, and its lotion-y texture leaves skin super soft. It is also certified by the National Eczema Association.

The L’Oreal Revitalift is an affordable moisturizer. It is anti-aging and works to strengthen the skin barrier and combat fine lines and wrinkles.

The IT Cosmetics CC Cream is perfect for lightweight coverage and comes with an SPF of 50+ for extra sun protection. It is a good alternative to foundation for those post-holiday rest days when a little coverage goes a long way and a full face of makeup doesn’t fit the lazy-day vibe.

The Origins Mini Gift Set is packed with a range of products for a complete step-by-step nighttime routine. Included in the package are one gentle cleanser, redness-reducing toner, ginzing moisturizer, a mask and a youth serum. All of the products come in a handy travel bag and each product is a perfect tester size for finding favorite products without the full-size price tag.

Lips need a little extra love during the winter months as well and Fresh has them covered with a moisturizing balm set. The Mint Rush balm prepares the lips for advanced moisture to combat chapped skin.

Stuff stockings with the basics or create a skin-care-themed Christmas basket with options for every step of a skin-care regimen.