Work for us

is a proud member of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and the Nexstar Nation. SEARCH NEXSTAR CAREER OPPORTUNITIES With 171 television stations in 100 markets, Nexstar Media Group is the largest TV station operator in the country. But we are more than that. We’re also a technology company. Along with a broad range of broadcast opportunities, Nexstar staffs a growing and diversified digital media operation encompassing content management and mobile platforms, content marketing, targeted advertising products and strategic digital design and advertising operations. From newsroom to sales to operations to digital technology, joining Nexstar Nation offers unlimited opportunities for your career endeavors.We respect our audience, customers, employees and owners. We encourage every individual’s contributions and personal growth. We honor diversity. We foster work environments that provide personal pride through job satisfaction and a balanced life. We embrace the communities in which we operate. We promote open communications, innovation and creativity. We strive for excellence in all our endeavors. We are in the local content business, providing multiple platforms for news, entertainment and successful marketing solutions, enriching each community we serve. Each of our television stations are local service businesses.With markets ranging from small to major, Nexstar has a place for every experience level. Whether you’re just starting your broadcasting career or ready to make the leap into a larger market, Nexstar offers a broad range of opportunities. And that same market diversity allows Nexstar to give employees room to grow and progress in their careers. As your experience, ability, talent and ambition grows, so too will your options within Nexstar Nation.

We at Nexstar pride ourselves on the opportunities we provide for employees to give back to their communities. On our 20th anniversary in June 2016, we didn’t throw a party. Instead, Nexstar employees fanned out across the country to contribute thousands of hours of community service. It was an employee-driven effort focused on local non-profits and charities. This inaugural “Founders Day of Caring” is just one of the many service opportunities for Nexstar Nation employees.

The WNCT Internship Program gives you real-world experience and lets you become familiar with WNCT’s organization and work style. WNCT works with colleges and universities to provide students the opportunities to apply coursework learned or taught in the classroom with practice in the workplace. Student interns gain valuable experience by completing both project based work and hand-on experience in the WNCT Newsroom, Production, Sales, and Marketing Departments. WNCT considers the use of interns an important recruiting tool. It is a feeder program to regular college hires. The program allows WNCT to identify high potential talent for future employment. However, there is no guarantee of hire after internship completion or graduation.

Requirements: The WNCT Internship program offers college students the opportunity to take a first step into the broadcasting industry. Interns at WNCT are un-paid, so Interns must be enrolled at an accredited four or five-year college or university leading to a bachelor or advanced degree and must receive college/university credit for their internship. The student must be able to provide proof of their college/university credit prior to starting their assignment. It is WNCT’s goal to hire the best students into its internship program. WNCT accepts both undergraduate and graduate students into this program. WNCT accepts students working toward a Broadcasting / Production, Business, Journalism, Communication, Marketing/Sales and/or Public Relations degree.

Internship Timelines: The student may work during the Fall, Winter, Spring or Summer college quarters/semesters full-time or part-time based on student availability and department needs. WNCT understands that each college and university is on a different schedule. The internship dates are flexible and will be determined between the intern and internship coordinator. The following are typical dates of most internship periods.

Fall: September-December

Winter: January-March

Spring: March-May

Summer: May-August

Resumes are continually accepted throughout the year. However, please refer to the following as a guideline for registration. Due to the high volume of resumes we receive we regret that we will only be able to offer a limited number of internships per quarter/semester. Applicants that apply at the beginning of the application period increase their opportunity for an internship as these positions fill quickly.

Fall: May 1 – August 1

Winter: August 1 – November 1

Spring: November 1 – February 1

Summer: February 1 – May 1

Please download and fill out both the attached application and demographic form (completely) with a letter of request and resume.

Send to:

INTERNSHIPS WNCT-TV

c/o Loi Hamm, HR

3221 S Evans Street

Greenville, NC 27834

Click Here To Download Application

Click Here to Download Demographic Form