WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Parker Friedrichsen came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19 as Wake Forest notched its fourth straight victory by beating NJIT 83-59 on Saturday night.

Friedrichsen made 6 of 7 shots and missed just one 3-pointer in his best effort of the season for the Demon Deacons (6-3). Kevin Miller finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Hunter Sallis had 14 points, while Cameron Hildreth and Andrew Carr scored 12 apiece. Hildreth grabbed six rebounds.

Adam Hess had 15 points to lead the Highlanders (2-7) in the first meeting between the schools. Elijah Buchanan scored 11 but made just 1 of 7 from distance.

Friedrichsen came off the bench to hit both of his 3-pointers, scoring 10 to lead Wake Forest to a 38-32 lead at halftime. Hess had 12 points for NJIT, which fell behind by 15 before going on an 18-9 run in the final eight minutes.

NJIT got within three points early in the second half. Friedrichsen’s 3-pointer pushed the Demon Deacons’ lead to double digits at 65-53 with 6:06 left to play.

Wake Forest has won 26 straight home games against nonconference opponents, dating to December 2018.

Wake Forest was coming off a 76-57 home win over Rutgers on Wednesday. The 19-point margin of victory is the Demon Deacons’ largest over a Power 5 opponent since beating LSU 110-76 in December of 2016.

NJIT’s roster consists of nine freshmen, one junior, one senior and five post-graduates — with four of them in their sixth collegiate season.

Wake Forest returns to action on Dec. 18 when it hosts Delaware State. NJIT travels to play Buffalo on Saturday.