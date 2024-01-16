RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 21 points and North Carolina State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wake Forest 83-76 on Tuesday night.

N.C. State made six free throws and Horne followed with a jumper during an 8-0 spurt that gave the Wolfpack a 73-69 lead with 1:50 remaining. Andrew Carr’s three-point play pulled Wake Forest to 73-72, but Ben Middlebrooks answered with a layup and the Wolfpack shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to seal it.

Horne was 9-of-19 shooting from the floor. Middlebrooks made all five of his field goals and all four free throws for 14 points. Jayden Taylor added 12 points and DJ Burns Jr. had 10 for N.C. State (13-4, 5-1 ACC), which shot 54% (29 of 54) from the floor, made 76% (25 of 33) of its free throws yet missed all eight 3-point attempts.

Carr scored 19 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead for Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2). Carr was 10-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers. Kevin Miller added 21 points, shooting just 3 of 12 from the field but 15 of 15 from the line.

Hunter Sallis, who finished with 12 points, scored five straight points that pushed the Demon Deacons’ advantage to 60-49 about midway through the second half.

Five scored for N.C. State during a 12-2 run that cut the deficit to 62-61 with 5:39 remaining. Carr then scored five points in a 7-4 spurt that stretched the lead to 69-65 with 3:46 left before the Wolfpack pulled away.

The Demon Deacons led by as many as 12 points in the first half and took a 45-35 lead into the break. The Deacons shot 54% from the floor but cooled to 33% in the second.

Each team has home games on Saturday. Wake Forest plays Louisville while N.C. State faces Virginia Tech.