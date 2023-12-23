RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne made six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 26 points, and North Carolina State beat winless Detroit Mercy 83-66 on Saturday.

Horne was 9 of 15 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds to go with a career-best six assists. Ben Middlebrooks added 11 points, and DJ Burns Jr. and Dennis Parker Jr. each scored 10 points for N.C. State (9-3), which has won five of its last six games.

The Wolfpack shot 50% (32 of 64) from the floor and scored 21 points from 16 Detroit Mercy turnovers.

Donovann Toatley scored 21 points and Marcus Tankersley added 20 for Detroit Mercy (0-13). Edoardo Del Cadia chipped in 10 points.

N.C. State took the lead for good five minutes into the game and built a 43-36 halftime advantage. Horne, who entered averaging 17.4 points in his last five games, made four 3s and scored 20 points in the first half against the Titans.

Burns scored the first four points of the second half, Casey Morsell added a 3-pointer, and Parker capped the 9-0 surge with a dunk to stretch the Wolfpack’s lead to 52-36. Horne’s 3-pointer made it 76-52 with 5:55 to play.

Detroit Mercy plays at IUPUI on Friday. N.C. State plays next at Notre Dame in its return to ACC play on Jan. 3.