The 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American made four 3-pointers and blocked three shots for the Blue Devils (7-3). Duke shot 55%, made 11 of 22 3-pointers and had four players in double figures while playing again without injured point guard Tyrese Proctor (ankle).

Jeremy Roach added 19 points for Duke, which trailed 37-32 late in the first half before closing on a 12-2 burst before the break. That included a run of five straight made shots, a flurry that continued into the second half and ended with Filipowski hitting one right-corner 3 and then another from the same spot less than a minute later to push the Blue Devils to a 55-43 lead.

Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points and hit seven 3s to lead the Pride (6-4). Hofstra shot 50% but committed 14 turnovers.

Duke extended its lead to 16 points by midway through the second half, didn’t let Hofstra closer than nine again and blew it open in the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Hofstra: Picked fourth in the Coastal Athletic Association, the Pride had regrouped from a 1-2 start by winning five straight games before Saturday’s loss at St. Louis. Hofstra was trying for just its fourth win against an AP Top 25 opponent after claiming one in each of the previous two seasons.

Duke: The Blue Devils had lost two straight road games against nonconference opponents before beating Charlotte at home over the weekend. While Filipowski had a big statistical day, Duke didn’t get rolling until after halftime, when it scored 20 of its 31 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Hofstra: The Pride host Norfolk State on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils are entering their exam break and won’t play again until Dec. 20, when they face No. 6 Baylor at Madison Square Garden.