WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 23 points, 7-footer Efton Reid had 12 points and 14 rebounds in his Wake Forest debut, and the Demon Deacons beat Rutgers 76-57. Wake Forest (5-3) improved to 24-0 at home against nonconference opponents dating to December 2018 — including an 82-71 victory over Florida last Wednesday.

The program announced on Tuesday that Reid, a two-time transfer, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to compete this season. Wake Forest’s double-digit lead was trimmed to 50-48 with 10:31 remaining in the second half — the closest Rutgers had been since it was 5-3. But the Demon Deacons scored the next 18 points. Reid blocked a shot in the paint and Miller made one of his four 3-pointers at the other end to extend the lead to 58-48.

Rutgers went five-plus minutes without scoring during Wake Forest’s large run.

Cameron Hildreth also scored 12 points, with six assists, for Wake Forest (5-3). Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis, who tied his career high of 24 points against the Gators, scored 11 points and Andrew Carr had 10.

Wake Forest built an early 29-11 lead as Rutgers started the game by making just 3 of 14 shots. But the Scarlet Knights only missed two of their next 11 field-goal attempts to pull within 37-31 at the break. The Demon Deacons led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Aundre Hyatt and Noah Fernandes each scored 13 points for Rutgers (5-3), which played its first true road game of the season.

Rutgers closes out the week playing at in-state rival Seton Hall on Saturday. Wake Forest continues its seven-game home streak against NJIT on Saturday.