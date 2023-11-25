LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 23 points off the bench, BYU scored 57 points in a blistering second half, and the Cougars defeated North Carolina State 95-86 in the championship game of the Vegas Showdown on Friday.

BYU played without Atiki Ally Atiki, who was suspended for throwing a punch at an Arizona State player late in Thursday’s game.

The Cougars shot 70% in the second half, including 9 of 15 3-pointers, and made all six of their free throws.

After trailing for nearly 28 minutes, BYU took a 66-64 lead when Spencer Johnson and Trey Stewart hit back-to-back 3s midway through the second half. An 11-0 BYU run made it 85-72 with 2:40 left.

Noah Waterman scored 15 points for BYU (6-0), Trevin Knell and Dallin Hall had 13 each and Johnson finished with 11.

Casey Morsell scored 28 points, Jayden Taylor 17, DJ Burns 16 and DJ Horne 14 for the Wolfpack (4-1).

NC State spotted the Cougars a 3 to open the game, then the Wolfpack went on a 16-2 run to lead 16-5 five minutes in. BYU still trailed by 10 with about three minutes left in the half before Robinson hit a 3 and followed with a dunk to help get BYU within 43-38 at intermission.

BYU, the national leader in 3-pointers per game at 12.8, made 14 in 34 attempts and shot 56.7%.

NC State plays at Mississippi on Tuesday and BYU hosts Fresno State on Friday.