RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a day to remember at North Carolina State University as the school recognized the accomplishments of former men’s basketball star David Thompson.

The university revealed a statue in Thompson’s honor outside Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday.

Thompson is remembered most for his high-flying basketball skills, as well as leading the Wolfpack to the 1974 national championship.

This year is all about celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1974 team, and that squad can’t be mentioned without talking about the impact that Thompson left on the court.

“This is such a deserved honor for the greatest basketball player to ever wear an NC State jersey,” NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said back in September. “He is one of the most iconic players to ever play in the ACC and our hope is that this statue will ensure that generations of NC State students and fans will always remember the legacy and contributions of David Thompson.”

The Shelby native, who’s the youngest of 11 children, starred at Crest High School before heading off to NC State, where he became a three-time ACC Player of the Year. After leading the Wolfpack to the first national title in program history, Thompson moved on to the professional ranks. He ended his playing career as a four-time NBA All-Star.

On Wednesday, the now 69-year-old Thompson took time to reflect on what his family has meant to him.

“Still getting choked up now,” Thompson said. “How they worked hard to provide everything for me. And just for allowing me to have a statue – it’s a blessing from God, and a blessing for them through me.”

Thompson also said he’s thankful that NC State was able to erect his statue in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of that 1974 championship team.

“The timing was perfect,” Thompson said. “[1974] was a great year for everybody. As you know we’re not getting any younger, and I was glad to have a statue there while I’m alive.”

Thompson is the first student-athlete to ever have a statue on NC State’s campus.