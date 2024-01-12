Florida State and coach Mike Norvell have agreed to a new eight-year deal that will pay him more than $10 million per year, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet finalized. Florida State announced it had agreed to terms with Norvell on “an enhanced contract,” but provided no terms.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the terms of the deal.

Norvell led the Seminoles (13-1) to an unbeaten regular season in 2023 before they were the first undefeated Power Five conference champion left out of the College Football Playoff, following a season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.

In four seasons at Florida State, the 42-year-old Norvell is 31-17, including 23-4 the last two seasons.

Norvell had been speculated to be among the coaches Alabama was interested in as a candidate to replace Nick Saban, who retired earlier this week.

