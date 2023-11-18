BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores to lead NC State to a 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Armstrong accounted for 292 yards for the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions spanning both halves and never trailed in winning their fourth consecutive game.

Kyron Drones led Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-3) with 225 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Hokies had won three of four coming into the game.

Armstrong threw touchdown passes of 3 and 28 yards to KC Concepcion and added two 1-yard scoring runs against the Hokies. He completed 18 of 26 for 203 yards and rushed for 89 yards.

Behind Armstrong, the Wolfpack finished with 408 total yards; their second-best output this season.

TAKEAWAYS

NC State: Armstrong lost his starting job after subpar play in the first five games this season, but MJ Morris decided to take a redshirt season after leading NC State to a win over Miami on Nov. 4, giving Armstrong a second chance. Armstrong has won both starts since returning to the starting role, completing 30 of 43 in that span for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 185 yards and three scores. He has not turned the ball over in either game.

Virginia Tech: Partly because of a soft nonconference schedule, and partly because the bottom half of the ACC is awful this season, the Hokies have played three good teams (Florida State, Louisville and NC State) and lost all three games. They’ll need a win over rival Virginia in the regular-season finale to become bowl eligible.

UP NEXT

NC State: Hosts North Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: Plays at Virginia on Saturday.