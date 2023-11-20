RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Former J.H. Rose High School standout Michael Allen announced on X that he will no longer be playing at N.C. State and will enter the transfer portal.

Allen said on his Twitter account, “After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided not to participate in the season’s final game. I will be entering the transfer portal as a true sophomore at the conclusion of the regular season. Thank you Wolfpack Nation for this opportunity.”

He has not indicated where he will transfer.

Allen was a highly-regarded running back who chose the Wolfpack over East Carolina and North Carolina. Injuries during his senior season at Rose limited him to 235 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown during the spring 2021 season. High schools played football then due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the season.

He has rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown on 52 carries this season. He also had 11 catches for 66 yards. His best game was when he rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown against Marshall.

He finished his NC State career with 519 yards rushing with a touchdown.