RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State hosts Miami on Saturday with both teams looking to build more momentum. The Wolfpack beat Clemson last weekend. The Hurricanes followed a double-overtime win against Clemson by beating Virginia in OT.

Miami has won four straight meetings in the series. N.C. State’s last win against Miami came in 2008. The Hurricanes have rallied from double-figure deficits in each of their last two wins. The defenses for each team are among the Atlantic Coast Conference leaders in sacks. Miami can earn its sixth win, which would surpass its first-year total under Mario Cristobal.

Miami (6-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at North Carolina State (5-3, 2-2), Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Miami by 4 1-2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami leads 11-5-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both the Hurricanes and Wolfpack are coming off wins that helped reclaim some lost momentum. Miami has won two straight games since falling to North Carolina, beating Clemson in double overtime and Virginia in another extra period. N.C. State regrouped from an ugly loss at Duke by beating Clemson at home. The winner climbs to the top of a jumbled middle section of the league standings filled with 2-2 teams.

KEY MATCHUP

The pass rushes against the opposing offensive lines. Both teams have gotten after the quarterback, with Miami second in the ACC with 28 sacks and N.C. State third with 24. The Hurricanes have allowed just eight sacks, good for second in the league, while the Wolfpack’s 16 sacks allowed are tied for sixth in the league.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: S Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens was named the ACC defensive back of the week after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half against Virginia. He finished with nine tackles in that game.

N.C. State: WR Kevin “KC” Concepcion. The freshman was named ACC rookie of the week for the third time after tallying 134 all-purpose yards in the Clemson win. He had 83 yards through the air and 51 on the ground with two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami has won four straight meetings, with the last two coming by a combined four points. The Hurricanes won 44-41 after a late touchdown in Raleigh in 2020, then took a 31-30 home win the next year. … N.C. State’s last win in the series came at home in 2008. … The Hurricanes have spent four weeks in the AP Top 25 this year. … Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren tied the program record for coaching wins with his 77th win last week. He is tied with Earle Edwards. … Miami had rallied from double-figure deficits in each of its last two wins. … N.C. State has managed 176 yards rushing in the last two games, including 64 against Clemson. … Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson is sixth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by averaging 11.1 tackles per game. … Kinchens’ four interceptions in eight games (0.5 per-game average) is tied for sixth in FBS. … The Hurricanes can surpass their Year 1 win total under Mario Cristobal with a victory. … The Hurricanes are eighth nationally against the run (86.9).