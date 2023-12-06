RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a first for NC State and star linebacker Payton Wilson.

Wilson won the 2023 Dick Butkus Award on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the organization. Wilson is the first member of the Wolfpack to win the award, which recognizes the top linebacker in the country. It comes off the announcement earlier this week that he was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was just the third NC State player to receive that honor.

Wilson, who is from Hillsborough and played at Orange High School, led the ACC with 138 total tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss this season. The 6-foot-4, 238-pounder also had six sacks, six pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble.