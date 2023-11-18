CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Get out your slide rules. No. 22 North Carolina still has a mathematical chance — with outside help — to reach the ACC championship game.

None of the calculations, tiebreakers or probabilities matter if the Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) don’t beat favored Clemson (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday.

“Not many people have won there,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “And nobody will think we’re going to win.”

Clemson has won five straight in the series and gets the Tar Heels on a bit of a rebound. North Carolina survived a 47-45 double-overtime win against Duke last week, ending a two-game skid in league play with losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Now they come to Death Valley just in time for Clemson’s late-season surge. The Tigers have won two straight and scored at least 31 points each time.

“They’re old Clemson again,” Brown said. “They’re playing like a playoff team.”

Clemson certainly is after posting four losses in a season for the first time since coach Dabo Swinney’s second full season in 2010.

North Carolina’s Drake Maye has been outstanding again this year, guiding an offense that leads the ACC in scoring at nearly 40 points a game. Maye tops the league with 314 yards passing a game. Swinney is duly impressed with Maye’s ability. “He makes the coaches better, the fans better, and he makes the popcorn taste better,” the Tigers coach quipped.

OPEN DOORS

Swinney learned early in his tenure from Brown to be generous with his time when other staffs want to learn from you. Swinney said it was Brown, then a national championship coach at Texas, who welcomed the Clemson staff in 2009 and spent hours answering questions from his young colleague.

Clemson has an open-door policy ever since with a notable exception: “I ain’t gonna let (South Carolina coach Shane) Beamer hang out. That just is what it is.”

TOUGH FINISH

UNC closes the schedule with road games against Clemson and rival North Carolina State. Following the dramatic win over Duke, Brown said his players must be mentally tough to succeed.

“Our guys have to step up and be tough and be very confident to get through this stretch at the end of the year,” Brown said.

SHIPLEY HIT

Clemson tailback Will Shipley was knocked unconscious in the game against North Carolina State and missed the next game in concussion protocol. Shipley returned to the field last week in a win over Georgia Tech and is ready to go against the Tar Heels.

“I definitely don’t remember too much of the NC State play,” he said. “It’s definitely a little scary, but it’s what I signed up for.”

FOURTH-QUARTER STRUGGLES

UNC has struggled badly in the fourth quarter defensively in the past two ACC games, giving up 22 points to both Georgia Tech and Duke.

Brown pointed to concerns about fatigue, particularly with Cedric Gray and Power Echols never coming out of the game at linebacker. He said the team needs to find a way to get them some rest.

“When they’re two major staples of your defense, it’s hard,” defensive coordinator Gene Chizik said, adding: “We’re going to need to try to find a way to get that done.”

BAD RUN

The Tar Heels have had their struggles recently with Clemson. They haven’t won since a 21-16 home victory in 2010. Since then, North Carolina has dropped all five meetings with Clemson including twice in the ACC title game (2015, 2022). North Carolina’s last win at Clemson was 22 years ago.

No. 22 North Carolina (8-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference; No. 20 CFP) at Clemson (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Clemson by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Clemson leads 39-19-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A bit more pride for both sides. These teams played last December in the ACC title game with Clemson pulling away for a 39-10 victory behind backup QB Cade Klubnik. The game gave both teams hopes of a rematch for the crown this year, but both are out of contention for the championship game. North Carolina started 6-0 and made the top 10 of the national rankings. But surprises losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weeks took the Tar Heels out of the chase. Clemson, too, expected to win its eighth ACC crown in nine seasons. But four defeats by the end of October ruined those chances.

KEY MATCHUP

North Carolina QB Drake Maye vs. Clemson’s pass defense. Maye, a likely high NFL first-rounder, has been everything advertised as the reigning ACC player of the year. He’s passed for 3,145 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Clemson is tied for second in the ACC with 12 interceptions, four of them coming in a 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Carolina: WR Devontez Walker has become the team’s top receive r since getting cleared by the NCAA as a Kent State transfer to play for the Tar Heels. Walker has 35 catches for 600 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field could give the Tigers fits.

Clemson: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is on a tear the past few games and has a history of thwarting the Tar Heels. Trotter had three sacks in the Tigers’ ACC title game victory over North Carolina last December. He trying to record a sack in three straight games since November 2022 when he did it against Miami, South Carolina and the Tar Heels.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson is playing its final home game and will honor its departing seniors and those likely not return. On the list is junior tailback Will Shipley, who is considered one of the strongest running backs who could potentially enter the NFL draft. … North Carolina has lost its last five games against Clemson, including twice in ACC title games (2015, 2022). … The Tar Heels haven’t beaten Clemson since 2010 and haven’t won at Death Valley since 2001. … North Carolina leads the ACC in scoring at 39.9 points a game. It’s 10th in conference in points allowed, at more than 25 per game. … Shipley has 30 career rushing touchdowns, two shy of his current running backs coach C.J. Spiller in sixth place all-time.