CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Entering the final week of Atlantic Coast Conference play, it’s already known what the title-game matchup will be: Florida State meets Louisville for the league title in Charlotte on Dec. 2.

That said, there’s still some things to be decided. And maybe even a few league honors still hanging in the balance.

There are nine teams already assured of bowl eligibility and two more could get there this weekend.

“Top to bottom, this is an excellent league,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “And I think the record shows that against other conferences.”

He’s right. Here’s a very good sign of how good the ACC was (and a good sign, perhaps, entering bowl season): There are 10 members of the league who went 3-1 or better in nonconference games this season.

STAR POWER

Quarterback play has been stellar in the ACC all season. Florida State’s Jordan Travis — whose college career ended last week with a gruesome leg injury against North Alabama — starred all season long and is the biggest reason why the Seminoles are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. And there have been nine quarterbacks who have won or shared the ACC’s quarterback of the week award at least once this season.

That said, there were many other stars. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is tied for the national lead entering this week with 1,414 rushing yards. Virginia receiver Malik Washington is second nationally in receptions per game and yards per game.

On defense, Boston College’s Elijah Jones and Miami’s Kamren Kinchens are in a group tied for No. 2 nationally in interceptions per game. On special teams, Miami’s Brashard Smith (kickoffs) and Virginia Tech’s Tucker Holloway (punts) are among the top-five nationally in returns, while Florida State’s Alex Mastromanno and Syracuse’s Jack Stonehouse have been among the nation’s best punters.

And when it comes to kickers, some really good ones won’t even make All-ACC this year. There are seven — yes, seven — ACC kickers among the nation’s top 30 in field goal percentage. Miami’s Andy Borregales might be a Lou Groza Award favorite for many, and North Carolina’s Noah Burnette, Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, Georgia Tech’s Aidan Birr, Virginia Tech’s John Love, Virginia’s Will Bettridge and Boston College’s Liam Connor have all had tremendous years as well.

GOING BOWLING

Florida State, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Boston College (for the first time since 2019) and Georgia Tech (for the first time since 2018) have already secured bowl eligibility. Virginia Tech can get its sixth win by beating Virginia; Syracuse can get its sixth win by beating Wake Forest.

HOT SEATS

Syracuse has already fired Dino Babers, so the biggest ACC question entering the coaching carousel has already been answered. The heat on Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry may get unmanageable if the Hokies lose to Virginia this weekend.

Put simply, it’d be a joke if Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson are considered on shaky ground; years of success should far outweigh struggles this season.

But what Jeff Brohm did in Year 1 back at Louisville — revamp the roster and play for a conference title — surely will be pointed to as an example of how quickly a program can turn things around.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Miami has two big reasons for hope — running back Mark Fletcher and defensive lineman Rueben Bain, a pair of true freshmen who quickly presented themselves as two of the best players on the Hurricanes’ roster.

A pair of wideouts also were among the freshmen who impressed in 2023: N.C. State’s Kevin Concepcion and Clemson’s Tyler Brown.

RECRUITING WATCH

A lot can — and will — happen between now and the Dec. 20 start of the early signing period. The opening of the transfer portal is certain to lead to some “commitments” not being so committed anymore.

For now, Florida State has the top-ranked group of commits in this cycle, with Miami also on the brink of a top-10 national class and Clemson not too far away from that status at this point. North Carolina’s group of commits currently ranks fourth-best by 247Sports — and Stanford, which begins play in the ACC next year, is fifth for now.

GAME OF THE WEEK

North Carolina at North Carolina State. The nearby rivals meet to close the regular season, each with a chance for a 10-win season.

The Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3 ACC) have lost the last two meetings in dramatic fashion to the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2). The first of those two losses came in UNC’s last trip to Raleigh, where the Wolfpack scored twice in 26 seconds to make an improbable comeback.

The game pairs a UNC offense featuring star quarterback Drake Maye against a defense led by one of the nation’s top linebackers in the Wolfpack’s Payton Wilson.

There’s also the Wolfpack’s late surge since a dreadful performance in a loss at Duke with four straight wins, which includes quarterback Brennan Armstrong returning to the starting role and getting another shot at UNC after going 1-2 as a starter while at Virginia.

BEST MATCHUP

Ninth-ranked Louisville is thriving in Jeff Brohm’s return to the program where he played, owning its highest ranking in seven years and headed to the ACC championship game against No. 5 Florida State.

The Cardinals (10-1) can add something more by ending a four-game losing streak to in-state rival Kentucky. The Wildcats (6-5) have won those four games by an average of 30.5 points while holding the Cardinals to just 14.3 points since Louisville’s last win in 2017.

LONG SHOT

Pittsburgh is a 6 1/2-point underdog at Duke, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Panthers have owned the series since coming to the ACC in 2013.

The Panthers have won seven straight and 11 of 12 meetings, with nine of those taking place since their league arrival. Duke’s last win came in double-overtime on the road in 2014. Pitt also handed Louisville its only loss this year.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

UNC running back Omarion Hampton is tied for the national lead in rushing (128.6) and has run for 100+ yards in six straight games, the first Tar Heels player to do so since 1970. … N.C. State is one of four teams in the Power Five conferences with at least eight wins in four straight seasons, joining Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame. … Cavaliers receiver Malik Washington is averaging 119.2 yards receiving, good for second in FBS. … Miami safety Kamren Kinchens and Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones are among 11 players nationally with at least five interceptions. … Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3) enters a matchup with top-ranked Georgia with its best win total since 2018.

IMPACT PLAYER

FSU (11-0, 8-0) is headed for the ACC title game and chasing a College Football Playoff berth, but things look uncertain with starting quarterback Jordan Travis lost to a season-ending injury.

That puts Tate Rodemaker in line to take over entering this weekend’s trip to Florida. Rodemaker had thrown seven passes in seven appearances before having to take over against North Alabama once Travis was carted off. Overall, he’s completed 56 of 93 passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions over four seasons.