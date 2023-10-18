GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 10th annual Aces for Autism Fundraiser will be this Monday with Tim Tebow returning as the special guest host.

He was the special guest for the 2021 event.

The evening kicks off with a dinner at 5 p.m. for those who are part of the higher sponsor levels. Those in the higher sponsor levels will have a photo session with Tebow at 6 p.m. before the main festivities start at 7 p.m. for everyone.

(Aces for Autism illustration)

There will also be a silent auction and a live auction after Tebow speaks.

Click here to go to the Aces for Autism website to get more details, to sign up for the event and to read more about Tebow.