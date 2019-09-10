About Aces for Autism

Aces for Autism in Greenville is a not for profit treatment and educational center dedicated to providing doctor prescribed, evidence-based therapies that significantly impact the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) and their families.

Individuals are respected, loved, and cared for by experts in the field of autism by implementing the best methods and techniques.

Aces for Autism goal is that all individuals affected by autism reach their full potential by receiving access to quality treatment.