GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many families are impacted by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors.

As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville. Aces for Autism is a non-profit organization, based here in Greenville, that works with those affected to help them and their families reach their full potential.

Groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for new Aces for Autism campus

The Purdie family consists of 7-year-old Israel and 5-year-olds Elijah and Immanuel. Before knowing they were autistic, Purdie knew something was different about her sons.

“I found out Israel had autism when he was three years old. he wasn’t really responding to me as much as he was when he was a younger child. he wouldn’t respond to his name,” said Purdie.

Purdie said she had a hard time finding a doctor that would listen, and that’s where Aces for Autism stepped in.

“Aces have helped me with finding different resources. we have speech therapy, we have occupational therapy. and we don’t need physical therapy, thank God for that.”

Because of Aces for Autism’s help over the past five years, her sons are able to improve and thrive, and Purdie says Aces for Autism has changed her life for the better.