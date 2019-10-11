Aces for Autism expands with new facility

Aces for Autism in eastern North Carolina is reaping the benefits of a new, state of the art facility off Charles Boulevard in Greenville.

Previously, the organization was housed in the pre-school wing of a church, but now they have moved into their own space.

The new facility has 26 therapy rooms, previously they had 5, combined office space for the Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA’s), a toy room, a gross motor skills room, and a family services room.

The office space for the BCBA’s is altogether in one room for collaboration purposes.

“We opted to have them in a space together because we really believe in collaboration,” said Erica Cooper, the Clinical Supervisor at Aces for Autism. “We wanted to have space where we could all sit in here and collaborate on kids and think through problems and help each other solve them.”

The building is separated by age groups.

Bobbie and Kyle Robinson are co-founders of Aces for Autism.

They say the new facility came at just the right time.

“Well this new space is just a blessing for Aces for Autism,” said Kyle Robinson. “We knew that we needed to move to this new space, and really a space of our own, so we could have more therapy rooms and be able to serve more families and offer different types of services.”

In addition to benefiting the kids themselves, parents also see positives.

“The families that walkthrough, now they have a space of their own,” said Bobbie Robinson. “So it’s exciting the parents will come in with their child and they’ll congregate together and it gives them ownership too over the building.”

The increased space allows for more exclusive one-on-one therapy for the clients and more space for recreational activities.

Cooper explains how the new facility helps from a clinical perspective.

“So here we are able to tailor therapy more specifically to clients because we can keep the rooms cleaner,” said Cooper. “There’s no additional stimuli. We bring in only what we need for that particular client as opposed to having things in there all the time that we kind of have to teach around so that’s been really helpful.”

Each therapy room is simple and equipped only with basic furniture, a storage unit and a one-way window on the door so parents and supervisors can look in without causing a distraction.

Cooper says the staff members are seeing progress from their clients as a result of the new facility.

“I think they all feel the difference in their clients and the progress they’re able to make by having them spread out a lot more and then having access to more materials and teaching stimuli that help increase skills,” said Cooper.

The Robinsons are grateful for the new facility and are looking forward to expanding even more in the future.

“This space is perfect for what we need and where we’re at right now so we are just blown away by this community,” said Kyle Robinson. “When there’s a need in ENC this community really rallies upon it. And Aces…we really envisioned it to be the crown jewel for children and families impacted by autism.”

This Greenville facility will be the home for Aces for Autism while they build their Winterville Autism Campus.

According to the Robinsons, this project is still at least a couple of years away.

Upon completion, the campus will have a non-traditional school, clinical space, family service space and model rooms such as a grocery store or a dentist’s office.

The model rooms will be used to prepare clients for real-world experiences in spaces such as stores or doctors’ offices.

$1.6 million has been raised for the campus so far.