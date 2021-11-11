Baywood Racquet Club welcomes 2012 Wimbledon doubles champ as part of charity event for Aces for Autism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jonny Marray, 2012 Wimbledon tennis doubles champion and a coach for the current top eight world doubles team Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, comes to Greenville to team up with amateur players supporting Baywood Racquet Club’s Aces for Autism fundraising Pro Am weekend.

The event will be held Nov. 19-21.

For a donation to Aces, any player at any skill level can claim bragging rights for taking the court with Mr. Marray or a member of the top-ranked Eastern Carolina University Women’s Tennis team.

Jonny Marray (Baywood Racquet Club photo)

“It feels great to be around people who love tennis, Mr. Marray says, “and I’m so pleased to be asked to come to Baywood. I am happy to help support the community and this important local charity.” Traveling to the US from his home in England expressly for this event, he adds, “I’m really looking forward to exploring North Carolina.”

Open to all tennis players and spectators, the Baywood Pro Am weekend kicks off on Friday with an exclusive Grand Slam doubles clinic at the club. That evening, a rooftop cocktail party in downtown Greenville will give donors a chance to socialize with Mr. Marry, the ECU players and Baywood pros. The event continues with Grand Slam doubles clinics, silent auction, the highlight Pro Am tournament on Saturday afternoon, ending with a mixed doubles tournament on Sunday where anyone can play, no partner required. Food, drink, and children’s activities throughout the weekend make this a family event worth putting on the calendar.

“We’re honored to welcome Jonny to Baywood,” says Baywood’s director of tennis Chris Osborne. “His tremendous record as a doubles coach gives the weekend’s players a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from one of the very best in the game.”

Proceeds of this festival of tennis will go to Aces for Autism, a not-for-profit treatment and educational center in Greenville, dedicated to empowering families and individuals impacted by autism to experience success from diagnosis through adulthood. For more about Aces and sponsorship of the event, contact Parker Ferebee at communications@acesforautismnc.com.

Known as Greenville’s “hidden gem,” Baywood Racquet Club was founded in 1977. In 1994, NC Tennis Hall of Famer Henry Hostetler developed the facilities and membership making Baywood the best-known tennis club in Eastern North Carolina. Today, new owners continue those traditions and passion for tennis, working to enhance the members’ experience and warmly welcoming newcomers of all ages and abilities to the manicured courts and clubhouse porch rocking chairs.

To sign up for the clinics, become a corporate sponsor, and become a member at Baywood, email office@baywoodracquetclub.com