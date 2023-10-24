GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 10th annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism fundraiser was held Monday at the Greenville Convention Center. A very special guest speaker was also involved.

The fundraiser is aimed at bridging the gap so children and families affected by autism are able to have access to opportunities they wouldn’t normally get if it wasn’t for the help of Aces for Autism.

Tim Tebow was part of Monday’s event as the guest speaker. . He brought his platform of faith and football and, in the process, helped lend a hand to the cause.

“When you say you are passionate about something, know what you’re saying is that you care so much for something, is that you are willing to suffer for it,” Tebow said of his own personal story. “That was me”

Those in attendance were grateful to give back and to meet someone like Tebow.

“If you look at the crowd here, that’s happening,” said attendee Kyle Fletcher. “People are bidding on amazing prizes and it’s all going for a good cause, so I love it.”

The event is dedicated to raising money for the autism community, including funds for a brand new facility that’s being built to give kids with autism opportunities they don’t always have access.

“We came by the new facility, the Aces for Autism place on the way here today so we got to see that as well,” visitor Steve Fletcher said.

Work continues on the Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus in Winterville. It will provide treatment, care, education and recreational space for children and families impacted by autism.