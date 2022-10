GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Duck Dynasty” star and CEO of Duck Commander, Willie Robertson, will be the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Aces for Autism fundraiser.

The event will be held Oct. 24 from 7-9 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

Robertson is a TV personality, businessman, author and news contributor. He is best known for his appearances on the AMC reality TV series.

