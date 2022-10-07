WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Aces for Autism along with local community members and officials will be gathering for a special groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

The event will be held to mark the kick‐off of construction of the Ron & Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus, located on Worthington Road in Winterville. The 32,144 square-foot campus will sit on 24 acres of land and will provide treatment, care and educational and recreational space for children and families of Eastern, NC affected by Autism.

The mission of Aces for Autism is to provide doctor‐prescribed, evidenced‐based therapies that

significantly impact the lives of individuals diagnosed with ASD and their families. The vision is to meet family needs with local, expert‐led support in a respectful, loving environment.

Speakers include (in order of appearance):

Kevin Rawls ‐ President & CEO – WIMCO Corp

Aaron Kennedy ‐ Senior Pastor – Open Door Church

Kyle Robinson – Co‐Founder, President & CEO ‐ Aces for Autism

Bobbie Robinson – Co‐Founder, Director of Family and Community Outreach – Aces for Autism

Stephanie Cooke – Director‐Aces for Autism

Trent McGee ‐ President & CEO – Greenville‐Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

Rebecca Caveness – Executive Director – Winterville Chamber of Commerce

Mayor Ricky Hines – Town of Winterville Mayor

To find out more about Aces for Autism, click here to go to their website and click here to access their Facebook page.