Online Originals: Aces for Autism receives $1.5 million donation towards new campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The local non-profit Aces for Autism announced Tuesday it had received a generous donation from the SECU Foundation, a check for $1.5 million to benefit the services and programs offered by the organization.
That’s on top of nearly $451,000 the group raised at its annual fundraiser just over a week ago with special guest Tim Tebow.
Co-founder Bobbie Robinson said all raised donations will go towards the first phase of the Autism Campus they plan to build in the Winterville area. Step one is the clinic.
Robinson said the campus and clinic would include, “state of the art technology there along with our learning lab so we will have a dentist office set up, a doctor’s office, we will have a full grocery store in there where kiddos can learn how to make a list, go in the grocery store, learn how to get the real food and then go back to the kitchen that we will have and prepare their own food.”
Students at the campus will also get opportunities to learn to be more independent.
“We’ll have a mock-up apartment where they will learn to make a bed or do laundry or what to do if someone they don’t know comes to the door. So, giving them those opportunities to practice and to learn before they go out into the community on their own,” Robinson said.
The clinic will be an expansion of the current 1 to 1 ABA therapy Aces for Autism utilizes at its current development center. Clinical director Makenzie Sandler said it’s a chance for children with autism to “learn motor skills, socialize, peer play, and have age-appropriate opportunities to work together.”
Aces for Autism expects to break ground on the new campus and clinic by early next year. It will be located on Worthington Road.