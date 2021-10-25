Tim Tebow headlines Aces for Autism fundraiser in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a packed house on Monday for the 8th annual Aces for Autism fundraiser. Included with all the events during this year’s fundraiser was a special guest.

Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow was the guest speaker for the event, which was held at the Greenville Convention Center.

The non-profit was founded by Kyle and Bobbie Robinson when their son, Samuel, was diagnosed with autism when he was 2-years-old. At that time, there weren’t enough resources for their son in Eastern North Carolina, which is why they started Aces for Autism.

They have a facility in Greenville that serves 42 children with autism with things like behavior therapy, social groups and parent training.

Tebow used a sports reference to let guests at the event know they’re an important part of helping kids in the east.

“By you being here tonight, you are being a better teammate for kids you have never met than Michael Jordan ever was for a basketball team,” Tebow said to the crowd. “The impact that you have had by being here, the impact you are going to make by giving more, sharing more, praying more, by doing whatever you can, you are going to have a greater impact.”

“The majority of the money is going back into our new Winterville campus that we’re really excited to grow,” said Makenzie Sandler, Aces for Autism clinical director. “It’s just going to open a world of opportunities for this community.”

With the new center, they’re hoping to more than double the number of kids they serve every day.

At the event, Aces for Autism took donations, auctioned off signed sports jerseys and held a raffle for a diamond ring. You can visit their website to donate to the cause.