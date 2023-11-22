GREENVILLE, N.C. – UScellular is donating $10,000 to Aces for Autism as part of the company’s third annual Connect Your Cause campaign.

UScellular associates were encouraged to nominate and vote for the nonprofit they were most passionate about. The nonprofits with the most votes then received donation amounts ranging from $3,000 to $15,000.

“UScellular’s generous donation through the Connect Your Cause campaign goes a long way in helping further our mission to walk alongside families and continue to bridge the gap between the services needed and the services that are available to those impacted by autism in eastern North Carolina,” said Julia Davis, marketing and communications director for Aces for Autism.

“We are grateful for the support and advocacy of UScellular associate, Athena Waters! Together, we are building a stronger and more inclusive community for the children impacted by autism.”

Aces for Autism received the second-highest donation for this year’s campaign because of UScellular associate Athena Waters’ nomination. In all, UScellular donated more than $40,000 to seven nonprofit organizations across the country through an employee-led campaign, helping to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary by elevating the mission-driven work of its associates.

“Our associates are community-driven, connecting customers to what matters most, and the Connect Your Cause initiative engages their passion to build better communities across eastern North Carolina,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales and operations in Eastern North Carolina. “For 40 years, supporting local communities and nonprofits like Aces for Autism has been part of UScellular’s core. We’re honored that Athena’s passion and advocacy for this organization has led to strengthening this vital organization and their work with children throughout our area.”

In addition to Connect Your Cause, UScellular offers an Associate Match program, in which associates can double their donation to organizations that they are passionate about through a dollar-for-dollar match. They can also earn company-matched dollars by volunteering their time.

Since 2009, UScellular has invested more than $35 million in monetary donations, technology resources and countless experiences to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community.