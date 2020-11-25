Airports in the East see uptick in flights as Thanksgiving approaches

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Airports are seeing more travelers with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching.

Many people are flying for Thanksgiving, despite the recommendations from health experts. But officials at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport said they’re thankful for the uptick in passengers.

“I’m flying back to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to see my family,” said Matthew Wilson, a holiday traveler at the airport.

Wilson says he isn’t concerned about the risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.

“I think that if you’re healthy and not symptomatic, there’s no reason why we can’t travel,” he said.

Others are worried about getting on a plane and exposing themselves.

“I made the plans prior to the uptick in cases,” said Donna Wilson, who is traveling to Mississippi for the holiday. “If I hadn’t, I don’t think I would have booked.”

Either way, Coastal Carolina Airport officials are glad to have traffic coming through the doors and gates.

“We’ve been tracking over 64 percent of our available seats are filled on our outbound planes,” said Eric Litchfield, business manager for the airport.

As for Wednesday’s flights, Litchfield says all planes are near capacity. The day’s last flight is sold out. American Airlines is not offering any flights on Thanksgiving Day at the airport.