Thanksgiving travelers give RDU highest traffic volume since start of pandemic

Travel

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International Airport had the most travelers over Thanksgiving week since the start of the pandemic, but that number was still down considerably from last year.

RDU released traffic data for the week on Tuesday, saying TSA screened 51,333 departing passengers for the week ending Nov. 29.

The combined departing and arriving passengers for the week totaled approximately 103,000.

That is a drop of 64 percent from the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday week. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019, RDU set a single-day record with 54,800 passengers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV